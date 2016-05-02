7 Times Birthday Girl Ellie Kemper Proved She Will Be a Great Mom

Happy 36th birthday, Ellie Kemper! The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star plays a lovingly clueless former hostage on Netflix, but in real life the actress is wise beyond her years.

After graduating from Princeton University in 2002, Kemper moved to New York to pursue comedy. The actress landed a role on The Office in 2008, starred in Bridesmaids in 2011, and finally became the leading lady she was born to be as Kimmy Schmidt in Netflix’s hit series, sharing wisdom along the way.

From her empowering TEDx Talk about women in comedy to her wise advice to InStyle readers on the Emmys red carpet, Kemper always knows the right thing to say. So when she announced her first pregnancy last month with hubby Michael Koman, we couldn’t help but think of all the reasons why this star will be a great mom.

In honor of her special day, let us count the ways.

1. When she called herself a “pure, utter, and unadulterated DORK.”

Kemper clearly isn’t afraid to poke fun at herself. By talking about her “dork shivers” and her first nickname (“DaisyBO. Yes, the ‘BO’ stood for ‘body odor’”), she proved that she’ll instill a sense of humor (and a helping of modesty) in her new addition.

2. When she valued comfort over couture.

At the Kate Spade New York fall/winter 2016 presentation, Kemper told InStyle that she’d rather be wearing long underwear, jeans, and a Canada Goose down parka. Her secret to staying warm in the winter? Handwarmers. “Just stuff them in your pocket. That’s my fashion tip.”

3. When she touted the value of moisturizer.

Is there anything more motherly than telling you to take care of your skin? In a January interview with InStyle, Kemper said that she forgoes makeup on the weekends for an intense moisturizing routine. “I have very sensitive skin and so whenever I can, I want to give it a rest. I’m like the moisturizing queen.”

4. When she tackled self-esteem issues with one powerful statement.

On the Emmys red carpet, InStyle asked stars to share their best advice to young women. Ellie’s response: “Don’t be afraid to correct someone if they’re wrong. I think girls tend to be more polite. You don’t have to be mean about it, but you shouldn’t be afraid to correct someone if they’re wrong. I feel like that’s very Kimmy advice, too.” Girl power for the win.

5. When she danced her way into our hearts.

Kemper filled in for Ellen DeGeneres as a guest host on her show with only a few hours’ notice and totally slayed the new gig. “I know what you’re thinking,” Kemper joked. “Ellen sure does look different in person.” The actress proved that having the right attitude makes a world of difference. “I was looking at the wrong camera for that whole time, but that’s okay because my excitement overpowers that,” she said, proving that she’ll be the perfect cheerleader for her new young one.

6. When she proved that being nice and getting what you want aren’t mutually exclusive.

The always-sweet star told DeGeneres the real story behind her proposal from her now-husband Michael Koman. “I wasn’t surprised or anything when he asked me because I told him to propose,” Kemper said, revealing that the wedding would be that summer. “And does he know that yet?” the talk show host asked. “I’m not sure. He may have just found out,” she responded.

7. When she ended the conversation around the question, “Are women funny?”

“Here’s my problem with that question: It’s not that it’s offensive or sexist. It’s that it’s boring, because I can answer the question for you right now,” she said in her 2014 TEDx Talk. “Yes, some women are funny, and no, some women aren’t funny. It’s similar to how some women are tall, and you know, some women are short.” Point made. This funny lady is sure to have one empowered new addition.