Ellie Goulding Looks Better Than Ever in a Bikini in Miami

Ellie Goulding is no stranger to sharing her grueling workouts on Instagram, and it looks like all that hard work has definitely paid off. The singer has been spending time in Miami, and she was recently spotted in a bikini that shows just how in shape she is.

Goulding hit the beach with friends in the tropical city in a striped black-and-white two-piece that perfectly showcases her enviable physique (above). She finished the look with layered gold necklaces and a pair of tortoiseshell wayfarer sunnies.

The singer took to Instagram to share a snap of herself in the bathing suit lounging in a cabana, and it's safe to say she's giving us major #fitspo.

✌🏼️ A photo posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Apr 28, 2016 at 2:23pm PDT

But this isn't the first time Goulding has rocked a bikini as of late—just a few days ago, she hit the beach in Miami in an eye-catching hot pink two-piece.