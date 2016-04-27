Ellie Goulding Shows Off Her Enviable Bikini Body in Miami

Looking good, Ellie Goulding. After two wild weekends playing the main stage at Coachella, the singer left the deserts of California behind for the beaches of Miami, where she was spotted soaking up the sun during a much needed getaway.

For her relaxing beach day, Goulding met up with friends wearing a hot pink bikini, which she accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses. Her new tattoo (and enviable bikini body) were on full display, proving that her rock climbing sessions and long hikes are definitely paying off.

The singer is currently touring the United States to promote her album, Delirium, making this mini holiday even that much more relaxing. Hey, even pop stars need days off.