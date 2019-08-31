Ellie Goulding Just Got Married in a Bespoke Wedding Gown That Took Over 640 Hours to Make

Ellie Goulding just tied the knot to Sotheby's art dealer Caspar Jopling during a ceremony at York Minster Cathedral in Yorkshire, England, which looked like something straight out of a fairytale. And, the musician fit the role of a real-life princess in a bespoke wedding gown by Natacha Ramsay-Levi for Chloé.

The Victorian-style dress featured a high-neckline with ruffles and white glass bead embellishments, causing everyone in the church to do a double-take.

Image zoom John Rainford/Getty Images

"I was so thrilled and excited to collaborate with Natacha at Chloé on my wedding dress. I have loved the brand and their incredible team for years, so it only seemed right for Chloé to play big part of this special day," Goulding said of her showstopping silk crepe gown, according to People.

“Natacha worked alongside me to design something timeless and classic, but with all the Chloé spirit,” the bride continued. “Natacha is a very talented designer and I have admired her work from day one. I have never felt more special than the moment I first tried on the dress during my fitting in Paris, it was utterly awe-inspiring to see the craftsmanship and attention to detail.”

A dress with that much painstaking detail takes time to create — a lot of time, apparently. The publication reported that it "took more than 640 hours to construct," which equals about 26 days or nearly a month of labor, sewing the White Roses of York embroidery by hand and affixing the beaded embellishments.

Additionally, the singer's silk tulle veil was also customized with the bride and groom's initials, E and C.

Image zoom Danny Lawson - PA Images/Getty Images

With the reception reportedly taking place at Castle Howard, it's unclear if Ellie will be changing into a second wedding look. But, no matter what she's wearing, the newlywed is bound to have a great time with her guests, including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and British royals, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Congratulations, Ellie and Caspar!