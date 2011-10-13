Ellen's "Superbass" Serenade, A Royal Change for Kate and More!

1. Watch 8-year old viral video star Sophia Grace rock out with Nicki Minaj on The Ellen Show. Too cute! [HuffPost]

2. Could Kate and Will's daughter inherit the throne? [People]

3. Dita Von Teese is working on a makeup collection, the star revealed on Twitter. [CocoPerez]

4. As if we needed another reason to be excited for The Great Gatsby: Tiffany & Co. has partnered with the film! [WWD]

5. Lifetime has teamed up with Renee Zellweger on a period drama, based loosely on the actress's life. [THR]

6. Britney Spears is the sixth celebrity to reach 10 million followers on Twitter. [InStyleUK]