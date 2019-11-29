Ellen Pompeo Slams NBC with Scathing Message After Gabrielle Union's Firing

After Gabrielle Union's controversial firing from America's Got Talent on NBC, celebrities are slamming the network for its alleged toxic workplace.

Ariana Grande, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Jameela Jamil all voiced their support for Union — who spoke out against the racist incidents she observed on set as judge — however, no one was more in her corner than fellow actress Ellen Pompeo. On Thursday, the Grey's Anatomy star came to Union's defense in a series of scathing tweets directed at NBC.

“It’s unfortunate that @nbc the same network that protected disgusting men like Matt Lauer and punished women for speaking out or not putting up with it…has not changed their practices or culture," she began. "I support @itsgabrielleu commitment to speaking up to injustice. It takes courage.”

In another message, Pompeo specifically called upon "white girls" to stand against racial injustice. “This is a teaching moment..It’s important..white girls I’m talking to you..whether you truly understand what racial injustice is or not..that you stand with your sisters on the front lines," she wrote. "Don’t cut side deals & don’t not get involved because it isn’t your issue..because it is."

Pompeo continued: “Workplace cultures will continue to be toxic until there is unity and solidarity among all women. If you go for self in these moments you undermine the work we are out here trying to do. Obviously this network feels like they can operate like this and it’s okay.”

Grande responded to Pompeo's impactful comments, writing: "thank you for this @EllenPompeo. be better @nbc. we’re with you @itsgabrielleu.”

According to Variety, sources claim Union and the show's other female judge Julianne Hough were given "excessive notes" on their physical appearance, and the star's rotation of hairstyles were deemed "too black" for AGT's audience. Meanwhile, Gabrielle also expressed concerns about offensive occurrences during tapings, including one alleged incident, in which there was an inappropriate joke about Asian culture.

So far, Union has only thanked her fans for their support following the news of her exit.