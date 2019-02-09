Ellen Page Slams Chris Pratt's Anti-LGBT Church

The past few months have seen Chris Pratt extolling the virtues of his Old Testament diet and signing the praises of his church, Hillsong, but there's one person who's pointed out that his spiritual journey isn't necessarily all on the up and up. Ellen Page pointed out that Pratt's church of choice has had a history of anti-LGBT activity and its outspoken pastor clearly stated that no members of the LGBT community would be a part of the church's leadership.

Page tweeted her opinion with a comment on The Hollywood Reporter's story about Pratt's Daniel Fast and his comments that attending Hillsong has helped him handle his fame. "Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too?" Page wrote in response to THR.

Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too? https://t.co/meg8m69FeF — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) February 8, 2019

Pratt isn't the only high-profile star to attend services at Hillsong. Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, as well as Selena Gomez and many members of the Kardashian family have also been seen at the church.

The gay community has pointed out Hillsong pastor Brian Houston's views on same-sex relations before. In a blog post back in 2015, he expressed about his views about the matter, saying that he believed in "traditional Christian thought on gay lifestyles and gay marriage."

"I do believe God’s word is clear that marriage is between a man and a woman," he wrote. "The writings of the apostle Paul in scripture on the subject of homosexuality are also clear, as I have mentioned in previous public statements."

He noted that members of the LGBTQ community are welcome to worship at Hillsong and be a part of their congregation, with the promise that they'd be accepted and included, but clarified that the organization does "not knowingly have actively gay people in positions of leadership, either paid or unpaid" and that LGBT individuals would not be able to hold any leadership positions in the future.