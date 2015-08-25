See Ellen DeGeneres Upstage Taylor Swift in a Sparkling Bodysuit

Taylor Swift has shared the stage with several of her celebrity pals during her 1989 tour, but none of them could hold a candle (or shall we say sparkle?) to Ellen DeGeneres's appearance. The talk show host wasn't going to let the talented singer, nor her A-list girl squad, outshine her during the performance in Los Angeles. DeGeneres made her way to the stage at the Staples Center wearing a silver one-piece equipped with a fringed skirt that included just as much glitter as Swift's usual costume.

DeGeneres has been hard at work with her successful lifestyle brand, ED by Ellen. She recently launched a collection with GapKids, and will even sell offerings from her label in Bergdorf Goodman. With so much going on, who knows what will be next for the talented comedian—maybe a Halloween costume collection with the Swift-inspired look?

Ellen DeGeneres made everyone laugh while on the stage in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images

