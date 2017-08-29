Ellen DeGeneres at 15 Years Old Is as Endearing as You'd Imagine

If your teenage years weren’t your finest moments in the lands of fashion and beauty, you’re not alone: Ellen DeGeneres is right there with you. To celebrate the 15th season of her show, the talk show host posted a throwback photo from when she was “about 15” years old, poking fun of herself as only DeGeneres can.

“In honor of Season 15, here’s a photo of me when I was just about 15 (why God, why?!)” she joked on Instagram.

In the 'gram, the teen wears her short brown hair in voluminous curls (what, Ellen isn’t a natural blonde?) and rocks a plain blue tee. Perhaps her killer fashion sense didn’t arrive until a few years later, when her name practically became synonymous with a smart suit and preppy kicks.

In honor of Season 15, here’s a photo of me when I was just about 15 (why God, why?!). Now I wanna see yours. Post a photo from when you were 15 with #ellen15 and you just might see yourself on my show next week! A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Aug 29, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

There was another reason behind DeGeneres’s throwback on a Tuesday: The talk show host wants to see your 15-year-old pictures too. “Post a photo from when you were 15 with #ellen15 and you might just see yourself on my show next week!” she wrote.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Posts Loving Anniversary Tribute in Celebration of Nine Years of Marriage to Wife Portia de Rossi

Hilarious childhood photos are just one more reason we’re excited for The Ellen Show to make its comeback on Sept. 5.