Ellen DeGeneres Opened Up About Being Sexually Assaulted by Her Stepfather

Ellen DeGeneres has opened up further about being sexually assaulted, in hopes that her story helps protect other women.

In an interview with David Letterman on the talk show host's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, DeGeneres discussed being sexually assaulted by her stepfather, a "very bad man." DeGeneres said that her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer and had one of her breasts removed shortly after marrying the man, and he used the situation to take advantage of DeGeneres.

"He told me when she was out of town that he’d felt a lump in her breast and needed to feel my breasts because he didn’t want to upset her, but he needed to feel mine," she told Letterman, according to ET.

"I’m angry at myself because, you know, I didn’t — I was too weak to stand up to — I was 15 or 16," she added. "It’s a really horrible, horrible story and the only reason I’m actually going to go into detail about it is because I want other girls to not ever let someone do that."

DeGeneres previously discussed her sexual assault on her show and in an interview with Savannah Guthrie on the TODAY Show, but this is the first time she has discussed the incident in detail.

"We [women] just don’t feel like we’re worthy, or we’re scared to have a voice, and we’re scared to say no," she told Letterman. "That’s the only reason I think it’s important to talk about it because there’s so many young girls and it doesn’t matter how old you are. When I see people speaking out, especially now, it angers me when victims aren’t believed, because we just don’t make stuff up. And I like men, but there are so many men that get away with so much."

"It is just time for us to have a voice," she said. "It’s time for us to have power."

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman's second season premieres on Netflix on Friday.