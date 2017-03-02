Ellen DeGeneres Teaches President Bush How to Put on a Poncho

George W. Bush has experienced some well-documented struggles with ponchos. During Donald Trump’s inauguration, the 43rd president of the United States went viral when he couldn’t manage to get his plastic poncho over his head to protect himself from the passing showers.

REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo

So when Bush stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, the talk show host decided to give him a little lesson. “The poncho was a problem. Had you put one on? Was that the first time?”

VIDEO: 8 Michelle Obama Quotes That Will Get You Through 2017

“It looks like it, that’s for sure,” Bush joked. “I want to make sure that doesn’t happen again,” DeGeneres told him before bringing out a gift: a poncho with the presidential seal on the front. But when the host peeled back the seal, she revealed a hilarious sign that said, “This End Up.”

I made sure at the next inauguration @GeorgeWBush stays high and dry. A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Mar 2, 2017 at 9:43am PST

His inauguration struggles aren’t the only viral moment President Bush discussed: DeGeneres also asked about his close relationship with former First Lady Michelle Obama. “She and I have ... I’m kind of a needler and she handles it pretty well,” he said of their light-hearted relationship.

Astrid Riecken/Getty

RELATED: Michelle and Barack Obama Are Each Coming Out with a New Book

“That surprised everybody,” Bush added, speaking of the warm embrace she gave to him at the opening of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. “People on opposite sides of the political spectrum can actually like each other.”