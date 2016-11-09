Ellen DeGeneres’s Post-Election Message of Unity Is Exactly What We All Need

As nationwide reactions to Donald Trump’s presidential win continue to prove divisive, celebrities are using their platform to remind us that regardless of our political beliefs, we’re all in this together.

In a pre-recorded video that’s the perfect fix for election overload, Ellen DeGeneres charmingly speaks to all Americans with a clear, uplifting message that’s nothing short of empowering. Using her expected, quick-witted one-liners, the comedian and talk show host starts things off by explaining that the clip was filmed prior to Tuesday night and Wednesday morning’s results.

“The election is finally over! I don’t want to know the results. Don’t tell me. Don’t spoil it. It’s on my DVR,” she says, aiming to take a light-hearted approach to the topic.

Throughout the segment, DeGeneres expresses her hopes that the country can come together. “I believe that we can all come together because if you take away the labels, you realize that we are far more alike than we are different,” she says and moves on to deliver a series of relatable, funny anecdotes. “Doesn’t matter if you are liberal or conservative: We have all passed out watching Netflix, woke up not knowing what episode we’re on, what season we’re on, whose couch we’re on.”

“What I’m trying to say is that we have so much in common our differences actually make us stronger. We need to have kindness and respect for one another,” she says. She also shares a clip of diverse animals playing together and living harmoniously, one that’ll surely make you feel good.

RELATED: 25 of Your Burning Thanksgiving Questions

Watch her full heartstring-tugging message in the video at top.