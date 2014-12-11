Ellen DeGeneres Officially Has the Most Retweeted Tweet of the Year

Move over, Kim Kardashian. Ellen DeGeneres came closer to "breaking the Internet" with her superstar-packed Oscars selfie, which was named the most retweeted tweet of the year, according to a very reliable source: Twitter.

"If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars," read the “Golden Tweet” that featured a staggering number of A-listers including Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Meryl Streep, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Kevin Spacey, Julia Roberts, Channing Tatum, Lupita Nyong'o, and one half of Jared Leto (luckily, the Oscar winner doesn't have a bad side).

Ready for the numbers? That single tweet went global with 3.3 million retweets and 2 million favorites in 151 different countries, and edged out runner-up Justin Bieber.

While this honor does not come with a golden statuette, something tells us DeGeneres will make the most of her unlimited social media bragging rights for the next 365 days. Ah, there's always next year, Justin.

