Ellen DeGeneres Just Facilitated a Surprise Mini-Friends Reunion *in* Central Perk

Courteney Cox is one of few celebrities these days who hasn’t entered into the realm of Instagram.

With the launch of the Cougar Town alum’s new pregnancy docuseries 9 Months with Courteney Cox, the actress decided it was time to take the plunge.

Ellen DeGeneres, whose 65 million followers make her a self-proclaimed IG expert, decided that she’d help the Friends star make her first post truly special. Enter: Central Perk.

The talk show host unveiled a set identical to Friends’ beloved coffee shop hang, complete with the iconic orange couch.

Image zoom NBC/Getty Images

“I wish Lisa Kudrow was here, because that would be fun,” DeGeneres said, and just moments later, the sitcom's beloved Phoebe Buffay appeared on stage.

“I wanted to be there for you,” Kudrow joked (in reference to the show’s famous theme song) when Cox thanked her for coming.

As far as Ellen’s surprises go, this one may be a ~tad~ more pleasant than her typical celebrity scare tactics. Now, find a way to get the other four Friends onstage and we can talk hall-of-fame surprise status.

Could there be a better first Insta' post?