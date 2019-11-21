Ellen DeGeneres and Michelle Obama Just Had a Heartwarming (Albeit Pitchy) Duet

What's better than Michelle Obama and Ellen DeGeneres in the same room? Michelle Obama and Ellen DeGeneres in the same room while also singing a duet — about Michelle's book.

On Thursday, the former first lady shared a video on Instagram of herself and DeGeneres at a piano together, writing, "Last night, I dropped by my friend Ellen’s house for a little duet…"

In the video, DeGeneres can be seen at a piano, playing and singing, "Michelle Obama has a new book," before Obama joins her at the chair to croon, "It’s actually a journal."

And, well, we'll let you witness the heartwarming, musical back-and-forth for yourself.

The sweet video is a little promotion for Obama's new book, Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice, based on her bestselling memoir, Becoming. The new book/journal includes inspiring questions and quotes to help readers live their best Michelle Obama life, and as she wrote in its introduction, "I hope you’ll use this journal to write down your experiences, thoughts, and feelings, in all their imperfections, and without judgment... We don’t have to remember everything. But everything we remember has value."

Now that we've seen this video, we're officially filing a petition for every one of Michelle Obama's projects to be promoted by song with Ellen DeGeneres. Full duet album next, please.