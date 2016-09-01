Watch Chrissy Teigen, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Olivia Munn, and Ellen DeGeneres Dance in a Hilarious Magic Mike Parody

As if we weren’t blessed enough by Channing Tatum and the cast of Magic Mike Live’s impending appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show next week, the host took the opportunity to star in her own version of the sultry original film. DeGeneres enlisted friends Chrissy Teigen, Jenna Dewan Tatum, and Olivia Munn for the hilarious remake, titled Magic Michelle.

The lovey ladies star as a cast of uncoordinated strippers in the hilarious parody video—knocking over drinks, falling off poles, and getting some bruised knees in the process. The group dances to Ginuwine’s “Pony,” which Tatum famously stripped to in the first Magic Mike movie. “They’ve got all the right moves, and a 2.5 star rating on Yelp,” the voiceover says.

“For some reason, I thought it would be a good idea to have Jenna teach me some dance moves, so she kept telling me to drop it way down low so now my down low hurts really, really bad,” the talk show host said of shooting the sketch. “What I’m saying is, I have a new respect for strippers. Give them more than singles you guys.”

The all-star cast even involves “Academy Award nominee Oprah Winfrey”—well, at least her face. Winfrey herself actually appears as a guest in the upcoming episode, and we can’t wait to hear what she has to say about her participation in the clip.

RELATED: Britney Spears Flashes Her Toned Abs While Filming The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show returns on Tuesday, Sept. 6, with Winfrey, Tatum, and Simone Biles for an action-packed fourteenth season.