Ellen Degeneres Launches ED Collection at Bergdorf Goodman—With A Little Help From Kim Kardashian, Justin Timberlake, and Pharrell Williams

Fresh off of teaching presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton how to "whip and nae nae" on the season premiere of her eponymous talk show, Ellen Degeneres took the Big Apple, where she's hosting a few more of her episodes, by storm—off the air. Specifically, the media mogul toasted the launch of her ED by Ellen x Bergdorf Goodman Pop Up Shop at the department store's New York City flagship. Hosted by Bergdorf Goodman's Josh Schulman and Linda Fargo, guests were treated to a preview of Degeneres's clothing, accessories, and home decor, all from the ED by Ellen collection.

"Design is what I lay awake at night thinking about more than anything else, " Degeneres told InStyle when she first introduced the line this past summer. "This has been such a passion project." That passion shined through as Degeneres mingled with cocktail and dinner guests included Portia de Rossi, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Diane Sawyer, Robin Roberts, and Gayle King—oh, just a few peeps.

Aside from clinking champagne flutes and noshing on fare from Bergdorf Goodman's BG restaurant, attendees were able to shop vintage and antique itdems from Paddle8, curated by Degeneres herself, and were treated to a peek at Degeneres's new home decor book, HOME. Plenty to cheers at that!

