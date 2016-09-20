Kristen Bell and Ellen DeGeneres Audition for the Spice Girls—and Really, Really Want to Join the Reunion

The Spice Girls are down two members for their upcoming reunion, and we know just the pair to fill in. When Kristen Bell co-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, the hilarious duo proved why they would be the perfect additions to the group.

“Last week the Spice Girls announced that they’re doing a big reunion tour but Posh and Sporty are not going to be part of it, so they’re holding auditions for two spots in the group,” DeGeneres said. “Kristen and I are the perfect choice, obviously.”

“It’s a no-brainer!” the Bad Moms star responded. “I don’t even know why we made an audition tape—they’re going to be calling us anyway—but we did it to the song “Wannabe,” because who doesn’t know the lyrics to that song? So please enjoy,” the talk show host said before launching into a hilarious video of “Basil Spice” (DeGeneres) and “Fresh Garlic Spice” (Bell) auditioning for the parts.

I'll tell you what you want, what you really, really want is to watch my show tomorrow. A photo posted by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Sep 19, 2016 at 6:52pm PDT

“We’re the perfect choice for the new Spice Girls,” DeGeneres says. “Yeah, because I know a lot of dance moves,” the Frozen star adds. “And I know a lot of spices,” the talk show host says. The duo dance, sing, and name as many spices as they can in their best Posh and Sporty looks.

That’s not all the mischief these hilarious co-hosts got into: The stars of Frozen and Finding Dory got into character as Princess Anna and Dory for a (forgetful) conversation.

We’re petitioning for Bell’s co-hosting gig to be permanent.