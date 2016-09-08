Watch Katy Perry's Emotional Surprise for an Orlando Shooting Survivor on Ellen

Ellen DeGeneres has proven once again that she is basically the most caring human on the planet. An Orlando shooting survivor appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss his harrowing experience and share how he's been able to move on and the host surprised him with a special guest in the form of Katy Perry.

The survivor, Tony Marrero, told DeGeneres that Perry's song "Rise" helped him through the experience. "The lyrics to that song are so powerful, every word of that song is just powerful, I embraced it," he said. After telling DeGeneres that he hasn't yet met Katy, she asked him if he wanted to (the look on his face at the 26-second mark is incredible) and then out came Perry, who gave Marrero a huge and tearful hug as they sat down together with DeGeneres.

"Katy wanted to be here when she heard how she impacted you and I saw her the other night and she was like 'I'm not going to be able to hold it together.'" True to her word, Perry was overcome with emotion: Her voice broke as she told Marrero, "I don't know how I'm going to get through this, your story is so inspirational." He, too, was emotional. "Your lyrics to that song helped me from the day that I was in the hospital all the way to now," he told the pop star. "You're amazing."

"You do know that your music does that for people," DeGeneres said. "But to know it touches someone who is struggling and getting through something this tough."

Perry agreed: "I'm happy to be a joy and I'm happy to be a light and I'm happy I could be there in my own little way to help you." To top off the whole emotional experience, the "Firework" singer told Marrero that upon hearing he was a creative person, like herself, she wanted to pay for his first year at film school.

Watch the seriously touching moment above—it will definitely make your day a lot better.