Ellen Degeneres to Host the Oscars!

Ellen DeGeneres is set to host the 86th Annual Academy Awards! "It's official: I'm hosting the #Oscars! I'd like to thank @TheAcademy, my wife Portia and, oh dear, there goes the orchestra," she wrote, breaking the news on Twitter early Friday. The talk show host, who emceed once before in 2007, is among an elite group of female comedians who have had the honor to host the event, including Jane Fonda, Goldie Hawn, and most recently Anne Hathaway. However, only she and Whoopi Goldberg have taken the stage without a male sidekick. With the great success of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler at this year’s Golden Globes, we’re thinking an all-ladies streak is in the future. We can't wait to see what Ellen will come up with -- a Sophia Grace and Rosie moment, perhaps? We'll find out when the show airs live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 2, 2014.

Plus, see memorable Oscar fashion moments.

