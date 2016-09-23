Ellen DeGeneres Grills a Giggling Gwen Stefani About Her Wedding Plans with Blake Shelton

Ellen DeGeneres and Gwen Stefani are close friends, but that doesn’t mean the talk show host lets Stefani off easy when it comes to interviews. The singer and former Voice coach stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and couldn’t escape a few hard-hitting questions about the future of her relationship with Blake Shelton.

“I think he’s so funny and I’m so glad y’all are so happy,” the host started. “Before I make plans, because I make plans way ahead of time, tell me when you’re getting married because I need to know. I just need to know so I can clear that schedule.”

“Oh, you’re crazy,” the giggling mom of three said. “OK, I’ll let you know.”

“No, now,” DeGeneres joked, though to no avail. While Stefani wouldn’t open up any further about possible wedding plans with Shelton, she did talk about a few other men in her life, including former Voice co-star and new dad Adam Levine, who just welcomed a daughter, Dusty Rose, with Behati Prinsloo.

“Adam actually has been […] FaceTiming me all day because he just had his baby. She’s so cute!” the singer said. While Levine is taking some time off from touring to be with his young family, Stefani has been enjoying her time on the road. With four concert dates left to go in 2016, the singer reflected on her “magical” tour this summer.

“I got to meet people before the show, like 50 people before the show every day, and they were like telling me their stories and how they related to the music. It was incredible because I hadn’t done it in like seven years,” she said.

“It was a magical thing because I think for me, now that I’m a mother, I really hadn’t toured with the boys,” Stefani said of her sons, 10-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Zuma, and 2-year-old Apollo. “They had the best time … Can you imagine three little boys on a bus after you do a show? Like, ‘Get to bed!’ It’s exhausting but it was fun.”

“The middle boy, Zuma, he was like so into it that he actually—I have a quick change where I was changing costumes and stuff—he was working it. He had his flashlight, headphones. He walked me on and off the stage every single night. For two hours he worked back there. He was so into it. It was way more incredible than I could have ever imagined.”

Watch the adorable interview in the video at top.