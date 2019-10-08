People Are Mad at Ellen DeGeneres for Sitting Next to George W. Bush at a Football Game

Over the weekend, Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Porta de Rossi attended a Cowboys game. OK, so what? Well, when the camera swept to the crowd, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the talk show host was sitting next to none other than former President George W. Bush.

Laura & George Bush sitting with Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi is not something I expected to see at an NFL game pic.twitter.com/AbWbhXd3RC — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) October 6, 2019

Most were confused by the pairing, some found it amusing, and others were simply outraged.

DeGeneres addressed the criticism during her show on Monday, explaining that she and Bush are friends and that she’s “friends with a lot of people that don’t share the same beliefs I have. We’re all different, and I think we’ve forgotten that that’s OK.” She used the example of befriending people who wear fur, even though she doesn’t believe in wearing it. “Just because I don’t agree with someone on everything doesn’t mean that I’m not going to be friends with them. When I say ‘be kind to one another,’ I don’t mean only the people that think the same way that you do, I mean be kind to everyone,” she continued.

Yes, that was me at the Cowboys game with George W. Bush over the weekend. Here’s the whole story. pic.twitter.com/AYiwY5gTIS — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 8, 2019

Many felt that DeGeneres’s speech missed the point.

"I'm friends with George Bush," boasts Ellen, saying it's good to have friends with different views



But this isn't a matter of views; it's a matter of *crimes*. Bush is a war criminal with the blood of 1 million Iraqis on his hands. He should be in prisonhttps://t.co/IJvbvuhQQ0 — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) October 8, 2019

Disagreeing with friends that wear fur is not the same as being friends with an anti-gay war criminal President that directly and negatively impacted millions of lives. — David Doel (@daviddoel) October 8, 2019

it’s not (just) his fucking beliefs, it’s his record, this isn’t like being friends with the republican parents of your kids’ friends, CHRIST https://t.co/5T5sWcQ3G3 — guy fieri 2020 campaign manager (@libbycwatson) October 8, 2019

This man’s administration oversaw the systematic torture and abuse of indefinitely detained brown individuals. He destabilized an entire region of the world and men, women, and children are still dying for his arrogance. He eroded civil liberties in ways we may never reverse. — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) October 8, 2019

I too am friends with war criminals. No big deal! — Prophet Victor Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) October 8, 2019

It looks like DeGeneres and Bush won’t be sharing the sort of viral, bipartisan friendship the former President enjoys with former First Lady Michelle Obama.