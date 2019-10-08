People Are Mad at Ellen DeGeneres for Sitting Next to George W. Bush at a Football Game
For some, Ellen's on-air explanation didn't cut it.
Over the weekend, Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Porta de Rossi attended a Cowboys game. OK, so what? Well, when the camera swept to the crowd, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the talk show host was sitting next to none other than former President George W. Bush.
Most were confused by the pairing, some found it amusing, and others were simply outraged.
DeGeneres addressed the criticism during her show on Monday, explaining that she and Bush are friends and that she’s “friends with a lot of people that don’t share the same beliefs I have. We’re all different, and I think we’ve forgotten that that’s OK.” She used the example of befriending people who wear fur, even though she doesn’t believe in wearing it. “Just because I don’t agree with someone on everything doesn’t mean that I’m not going to be friends with them. When I say ‘be kind to one another,’ I don’t mean only the people that think the same way that you do, I mean be kind to everyone,” she continued.
Many felt that DeGeneres’s speech missed the point.
It looks like DeGeneres and Bush won’t be sharing the sort of viral, bipartisan friendship the former President enjoys with former First Lady Michelle Obama.