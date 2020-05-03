Ellen DeGeneres's Former Bodyguard Is Calling Her Out for "Demeaning" Him at the 2014 Oscars
"She's not the person she portrays to be."
Ellen DeGeneres's former bodyguard is latest person to add to the growing number of negative reports surrounding the talk show host's alleged bad behavior.
In a new interview with Fox News, Tom Majercak — who was assigned to escort DeGeneres and her wife, Portia De Rossi, at the 2014 Oscars — summarized his short time working with her as "demeaning," claiming she's not the woman she appears to be on TV.
"Ellen is the one person that I've been assigned to — and I've been assigned to quite a few celebrities — that has never taken the time to say hi to me," Majercak said, as he began to tell his story from the ill-fated night. First, the ex-security official met with De Rossi, who was "very pleasant and carried on a conversation," but when it came time to greet Ellen, that's when everything went downhill.
"It started going negatively when she [De Rossi] introduced me to Ellen and Ellen pretty much just gave me a side glance out of her eye and didn't even say 'hello,' or 'thank you for protecting my mother, my wife and me,'" he continued, adding that "it was very cold and it was very sly and it was actually kind of demeaning."
Majercak says all of the recent allegations against Ellen motivated him to speak up about his own experience. Last month, the crew of The Ellen DeGeneres Show claimed that they were kept in the dark regarding their pay, hours, and status of their healthcare for over a month amid the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, back in March, a Twitter thread started by comedian Kevin T. Porter went viral with people's stories about Ellen "being mean."
"It's bugged me for years," Majercak explained. "I see this person come across as being very enlightened and positive and awesome and everybody loves her and is in awe and that's really not the case when you meet her in person."
He continued, "When you see her on TV, people fall in love with her but it is a false facade and bravado. You start hearing these stories and I was like, 'Man, there's got to be more to this.' She's not the person she portrays to be that she's playing off of society. That's my opinion."