Our New Favorite Fashion Designer? Ellen DeGeneres

She's conquered the world of comedy, and now, she's about to conquer the world of fashion. Everyone's favorite daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is trying her hand at design with a full womenswear collection, a couple of totes, a selection of jewelry, and a range of tabletop ware—all of which will fall under her lifestyle brand "ED" (DeGeneres's endearing nickname coined by her wife Portia de Rossi).

She tentatively launched ED with holiday gifts earlier this year and once more with the announcement of her GapKids collaboration. But this renewed effort to expand her brand is like no other. The ED clothing line will fuse fashion and function, with smart tailoring, flattering silhouettes, and luxe materials.

"It just doesn’t exist [elsewhere],” DeGeneres told WWD. “That’s what’s special about it. What makes a shirt different, any sweater different—it’s just all in the detail. Everything about it is casual and yet it’s chic. These products are just quality...I’m trying to do something classic that is going to last."

And as of mid-June, her full ED line will be up for grabs on her site edbyellen.com. At the moment, it's directed to a teaser page with an option to sign up for e-mail alerts and a message that reads: "We’re about to launch very soon, and when we do, you’ll be able to shop for all things ED. That means 24-hour access to my clothing, accessories and home goods. Goodbye, sleep! Hello, gifts for everybody!" Until then, we're impatiently hitting refresh.

