Stream Dream: Ellen DeGeneres Is Bringing Dr. Seuss's Green Eggs and Ham to Netflix 

Would you watch it on TV? You can stream it from a tree. We promise it's no lie we're tellin'—the show'll be produced by Ellen!

Excuse our stab at poetry, but we're clicking our heels over the announcement that Dr. Seuss's famous children's book Green Eggs and Ham is being adapted into an animated TV series set to air on Netflix in 2018. After a yearlong negotiation and the green light from the Seuss estate, Warner Bros. TV Group, and funny lady Ellen DeGeneres will produce the show.

Much to the delight of Seuss fans everywhere, each episode's story line will be pulled directly from the book's silly adventures, so expect the return of Sam-I-Am with, as DeGeneres explained on her show, "cutting edge animation." Watch DeGeneres deliver the announcement in her own comedic way below.

