People Are Outraged at Ellen DeGeneres Right Now — Here's Why

There’s nary a figure in the industry who’s worked as long as Ellen DeGeneres and made as few mistakes. Until recently, Ellen was essentially Hollywood’s snuggie — a comforting presence who, despite initial (and unfounded) backlash for her sexuality, became ubiquitous in households across America.

However, in spite of her position as one of the country’s leading queer icons, DeGeneres’s actions of late have angered the LGBTQ community and beyond.

The backlash began when Kevin Hart visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show in early January. Despite Hart's years-old homophobic jokes about young gay black men — which he refused to re-apologize for when they they resurfaced in December and which ultimately forced him to rescind a previously accepted offer to host the Oscars — DeGeneres encouraged him to host anyway.

Totally disagree with you on this one Ellen. Kevin Hart has made no real, heart-felt apology and you were wrong to call the academy on behalf of the rest of us. He doesn't deserve the hosting job. You screwed up. — hummer (@chintimini9) January 6, 2019

Kevin Hart's lazy, half-assed apology on this issue is similar to his behavior when he cheated on his pregnant wife. There was no real responsibility taken, no understanding of the impact of his actions, & he declared himself the victim. I'm confused by people who don't see that. — Sarainheels (@sarara_meansit) January 5, 2019

On Tuesday morning, openly gay African-American Empire star, Jussie Smollett, was the victim of a supposed hate crime in Chicago. Two people yelling “this is MAGA country” reportedly accosted Smollett with racial and homophobic slurs and wrapped a rope around the actor’s neck.

An outpouring of support for Smollett and disgust for the acts committed against him rang out on Twitter.

Praying for you, brother. @JussieSmollett your light is so much stronger than their hate. pic.twitter.com/3IgHFkN0m9 — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) January 30, 2019

Jussie Smollett,’Empire' Actor, Reportedly Attacked In Possible Hate Crime.NPR. VILLAINY, RACISM,HOMOPHOBIA, PROMOTED BY MOST INFAMOUS 🤡IN 🌎,IS THE POISON THAT KILLS🇺🇸.WHITE ONLY IS NOT RIGHT.🇺🇸 IS PPL OF COLOR.🙏🏻GOP GOES DOWN WITH SHIP djt

https://t.co/egSweOPhlO — Cher (@cher) January 30, 2019

No human deserves to be attacked & mistreated for BEING WHO THEY ARE. What happened yesterday is unacceptable! Praying for your healing Jussie.♥️Thanks for being a light & showing the power of walking in our truth. We stand with you as one. ♥️Hate crimes of ANY kind are cowardly! pic.twitter.com/xOq5napEdh — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) January 30, 2019

Hart, too, said his piece on social media, though many were quick to comment on the hypocrisy of his statement.

Sending prayers your way @jussiesmollett ....This is unbelievably sad. Why are we going backwards....this is disgusting. We as people have to do better. WTF is going on the world???? Why… https://t.co/G6vCnKPEhf — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) January 30, 2019

Do you see why the “jokes” weren’t funny now?? — Bethany West (@niale_west) January 30, 2019

You should have just sat there and ate your food, Kevin. Ain’t nobody trying to watch you use this for an op. — Dimitrius Jones (@iDimitriusJones) January 30, 2019

In 2015, Smollett came out as gay on DeGeneres’s show. In response to the violence against him, Ellen tweeted: “Four years ago, @JussieSmollett came out on my show. I’m sending him and his family so much love today.”

Four years ago, @JussieSmollett came out on my show. I’m sending him and his family so much love today. ❤️ — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 29, 2019

Fans immediately took the mogul to task:

As the self-proclaimed, singular voice of the entire queer community, you waited a long time to post this. Also, you JUST used your platform to defend casual homophobia.



This tweet is so empty and that’s how I know your publicist didn’t write it. — Black Woman (@a_frances34) January 29, 2019

Really inserting your show here? It’s just sad. What about the guy who joked about beating his kid if they were gay that you forgave for all of us? Jokes like that make this type of violence possible. You’re part of the problem Ellen — Judah Robinson (@judah_robinson) January 30, 2019

Maybe something better would have been “it was a privilege to have personally witnessed Jussie coming out 4 years ago, I’m sorry I ended up redeeming a man that promoted the very language that resulted in Jussie’s assault. I failed him, and especially the black lgbtq community.” — 🦋 (@lilmel0) January 30, 2019

Fellow celebrity members of the LGBTQ community challenged DeGeneres as well:

As much love as you sent Kevin Hart? — roxane gay (@rgay) January 30, 2019

The hate crime that happened today is an attack on us all. Queer people of color need allies, queer people need allies. Kevin Hart so quiet right now. Where are the allies Ellen? Maga hat wearing people need to be checked - we gotta WAKE UP people, it’s going down. — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) January 30, 2019

Time will only tell if DeGeneres chooses to apologize for her endorsement of Hart, but she may just be losing a key demo if her silence endures.