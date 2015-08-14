Ellen DeGeneres Teams Up with Bergdorf Goodman for Her First Pop-Up Shop

Ellen DeGeneres's lifestyle brand, ED by Ellen Collection, is going beyond e-commerce and is making its way through the luxurious doors of Bergdorf Goodman.

A capsule collection from the comedian's brand—which currently offers apparel, accessories, home goods, and antiques on its website—along with a few additional items will briefly grace the shelves at the department store. The pop-up will be stationed on the 7th floor of the New York shopping haven from Sept. 8 to 30.

"You can now officially refer to them as ‘Bergdorf GREATman.’ Ha—I made that up myself," she told WWD. This new venture seems promising, especially since the initial launch of DeGeneres's collection in July saw several items quickly sell out. And If you're not a fan of the crowds and waiting in long lines, the pop-up will also be shoppable on bergdorfgoodman.com.

