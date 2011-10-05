Ellen and Portia's Home, Julianne's Boots and More!

Oct 05, 2011 @ 12:50 pm

1. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's home is on the market for a reported $49 million! [THR]

2. Julianne Hough loves the Frye Boots that she wore in her new movie, Footloose. [People]

3. Check out Topshop's new Tumblr for some seriously chic outfit inspiration. [Topshop]

4. Kristin Cavallari was eliminated on last night's Dancing With the Stars. [MTV]

5. Converse has teamed up with Marimekko on a new holiday collection. [Racked]

6. Alice Temperley, one of the Middleton sisters' favorite designers, has released a book. [Style]

