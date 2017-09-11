As Expected, Elle Macpherson's 19-Year-Old Son Is a Total Hottie

Back in the day (read: late '90s and early aughts), reality-defying supermodel Elle Macpherson welcomed two sons with French financier Arpad Busson, her longtime partner at the time. Fast-forward more than a decade and the 53-year-old’s aforementioned children—Flynn, 19, and Cy, 14—are all grown up and ultra handsome (of course).

On Monday Macpherson posted a black-and-white photo of her eldest, Flynn, and it had us intrigued. “Who dat, Elle?” was the exact thought that flitted through our minds—I mean, Lil’ Flynn was a baby like two seconds ago, right?

New York boy @cyfly08 so great to be with both my boys this weekend. A post shared by Elle Macpherson (@ellemacphersonofficial) on Sep 11, 2017 at 6:08am PDT

Well, times have changed, and Flynn has grown into a regulation hottie—we have the receipts:

Jason Binn/Getty

He even has friends in high places.

Power couples #grootwedding A post shared by Flynn Busson (@cyfly08) on Apr 24, 2016 at 3:37pm PDT

But bad news, ladies: Flynn is off the market.

Happy birthday gorgeous. I love you! A post shared by Flynn Busson (@cyfly08) on Nov 6, 2016 at 3:02pm PST

Flynn isn't the only one of Macpherson's sons to inherit her good-looking genes. Cy, too, is just adorable!

Moody lunch part 2 @cybu550n A post shared by Elle Macpherson (@ellemacphersonofficial) on Aug 17, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

@cybu550n ❤️ A post shared by Elle Macpherson (@ellemacphersonofficial) on Jul 25, 2017 at 5:20am PDT

New boy band suggestion: The Busson Brothers. Disney Channel, you hear?

RELATED: Paul Walker’s Daughter Is All Grown Up—and Gorgeous, of Course

To be fair, it’s hard to lose gene-wise when this dazzling woman is your mom:

#fbf 📷 @bryanadams I've always been passionate about lingerie ..@ellemacphersonbody - A post shared by Elle Macpherson (@ellemacphersonofficial) on Sep 1, 2017 at 1:47am PDT