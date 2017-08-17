Elle Fanning Ditches Red Carpet Glam for Grunge in Teen Spirit

Faith Cummings
Aug 17, 2017 @ 9:45 am

​Elle Fanning is almost unrecognizable in a new image from her upcoming film.

The actress is currently shooting Teen Spirit, and left her princess dresses at home in favor of '90s grunge. On Wednesday, Fanning posted a photo of the film's rehearsals, where she can be spotted singing onstage and tapping into her inner rock star.

The 19-year-old's tousled bob channels Courtney Love, but her ensemble is athleisure to a tee, with a white cut-out T-shirt, grey sweatpants, and low-top sneakers. In the snap, Fanning is joined by the film's writer and Handmaid's Tale actor Max Minghella, who's wearing a similar getup.

the pop sensation has begun #teenspirit rehearsal 🎤

"The pop sensation has begun #teenspirit rehearsal," Fanning captioned the photo. We aren't sure if the rocker attire is from her own personal wardrobe, or if it's part of her character, Violet's, costume. However, one thing we know for sure is that the actress has never looked so casual.

Teen Spirit isn't set to hit theaters until 2018, but perhaps we'll see Fanning tapping into her character's edgy style on the red carpet in the near future. Like everything else, grunge wears well on the style maven.

