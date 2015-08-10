Outfit, Decoded: Why Elle Fanning's Casual Summer Style Works

We’ve enjoyed watching Elle Fanning grow up and come into her own cute personal style. Recently, we spotted her wearing this adorable casual summer look. Below, read on for the four reasons that explain why this outfit works.

1. Skip the Jeans:

Fanning's chambray dress gives the casual feel of denim, but feels more pulled together.

2. Add a Pop of Color:

A bright bag can really make your look go from eh to yeah—orange is a great option, and one of the It colors for fall.

3. Slip on Classic Flats:

She chose a classic espadrille, which looks chic and feels much nicer than a white sneaker.

4. Pile on the Jewelry:

Even though she is casually running errands, Fanning still wears a few gold bangles to make the look feel pulled together.

Shop the look, inspired by Elle Fanning:

Courtesy (4)

Chinti and Parker dress, $325; net-a-porter.com. Rebecca Minkoff bag, $195; rebeccaminkoff.com. Halogen espadrilles, $70; nordstrom.com. Jennifer Fisher cuff, $245; jenniferfisherjewelry.com.

