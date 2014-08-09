Elle Fanning Is Seventies Perfection in Miu Miu's Cat Eye Sunglasses

Elle Fanning may only be 16-years-old, but her sophisticated style and impressive film roles lend her an air of maturity that rivals some actresses twice her age. So it's no surprise that the young talent, who stars alongside Angelina Jolie in this summer's Maleficent, could pull off an eye-popping accessory that's reminiscent of free-loving hippies of the Seventies.

The star recently stepped out in Studio City in L.A. sporting a pair of cat-eye Miu Miu sunnies, featuring a transparent frame with a psychedelic pattern of blue, orange, purple and pink. The style is part of the Italian brand's spring/summer 2014 collection, which features an assortment of handcrafted enamel accessories in colorful hues. It's a bold choice by the daring Elle, but on her, the look is more glam and less hippie-- just the perfect embodiment of funky femininity.

If you want to steal Fanning's style, scoop up Miu Miu's sunglasses for $390 at sunglasshut.com.

