Elle Fanning's Met Gala Manicure is Like Nothing You've Seen Before

Elle Fanning's Met Gala manicure isn't a regular one with nail art, it's campy. Instead of drawing on them with a brush or adding some crystal details, she wore a charm attached to every. single. hot pink nail.

It's hard to make out every single charm, but they include French fries, a soda can, and a toothpaste tube. Are these a few of Fanning's favorite things?! Who knows, but they are right on theme. Before piercing the nails and adding the charms, celebrity manicurist Mar y Sol Inzerillo painted them with Essie's Strike a Rose, a shade from the brand's upcoming Summer 2019 colleciton.

While these nails are extremely fun, they aren't at all practical. Eating, shaking hands, going to the bathroom, and documenting her night at the Met Gala on Instagram are just a few things Fanning's going to need help doing tonight.

Removing a gel manicure is hell on your nails, so we can only imagine what it's like to take nail charms off. But, it's worth it when you nail the Met Gala theme this well. Oh Elle, you're so campy!