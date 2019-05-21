Elle Fanning's Dress Was So Tight That She Fainted at Cannes Film Festival

Elle Fanning, the newly-minted unofficial princess of Cannes, may have taken her commitment to fashion too far when she had a minor health scare — likely due to her dress's tight corset.

On Monday evening at the Chopard Trophee dinner, the actress fainted without warning and fell off her chair, according to Variety. Sister Dakota and actor Colin Firth quickly leaped into action and helped the young star to her feet. "She quickly recovered before leaving," an eyewitness told E! News.

Image zoom George Pimentel/Getty Images

"Most people in the room didn't even notice until after there was a brief pause, during which word quickly spread through the venue about what happened," the source added.

Later that evening, Elle confirmed that her blush Prada gown with a corset-like bodice was the culprit. "Oops, had a fainting spell tonight in my 1950's Prada prom dress but it's all good!!" she wrote on Instagram alongside the hashtags #dresstootight and #timeofthemonth for further clarification.

From the looks of it, Elle ditched her uncomfortable dress for comfy pajamas, proving that sometimes even Cannes royalty needs a night off.