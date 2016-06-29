Is This Elle Fanning's Girliest Outfit Ever? You Have to See Her Cat-Printed Dress

By Jonathan Borge Updated Jun 29, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
Credit: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

We have a major crush on Elle Fanning's style, and who could blame us? The 18-year-old actress has every major designer at her beck and call and knows how to translate a fresh-off-the-runway frock into her daily fashion lineup.

That's what she did on Monday, when the actress continued her promotional tour of The Neon Demon in Beverly Hills. Sure, there's nothing unconventional about Elle in a Dolce & Gabbana dress, but this one takes the cake. Proving to be the ultimate girl's girl, Fanning wore the long-sleeve fall 2016piece with flair and proudly flaunted its bright red color and cheeky kitty cat graphics.

To bring it full circle, she turned to Dolce & Gabbana once more for a square-shaped handbag with a gold chain and pointed-toe pumps that sparkled.

Her Jennifer Behr headband was also adorable—another reminder that Fanning's not quite ready to totally say goodbye to her teenage youth.

