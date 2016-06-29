We have a major crush on Elle Fanning 's style, and who could blame us? The 18-year-old actress has every major designer at her beck and call and knows how to translate a fresh-off-the-runway frock into her daily fashion lineup.

That's what she did on Monday, when the actress continued her promotional tour of The Neon Demon in Beverly Hills. Sure, there's nothing unconventional about Elle in a Dolce & Gabbana dress, but this one takes the cake. Proving to be the ultimate girl's girl, Fanning wore the long-sleeve fall 2016piece with flair and proudly flaunted its bright red color and cheeky kitty cat graphics.