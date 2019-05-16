Don't Worry, Elle Fanning Is Filling Blake Lively's Role as Resident Cannes Princess

The Cannes Film Festival's red carpet is missing a major player this year since perennial princess Blake Lively is sitting out, but don't worry, there's another Hollywood heavy hitter that's stepping up. Elle Fanning, who is part of this year's jury — and the youngest member, ever, at that — is taking the mantle of resident red carpet royal and stepping out in showstopping gowns that make her look like a real-life Disney princess.

"Cannes is probably the most dramatic red carpet in the world," Fanning told WWD.

She arrived in high style, wearing a blush-hued Gucci gown with floral embroidery and a billowing cape. It was the stuff of Old Hollywood, which is exactly what she was going for. She explained to WWD that the look skirted the line between screen siren and boudoir babe.

"It's something I've never worn before, it's definitely a different silhouette for me," she said. "I tried to go for an Old Hollywood vibe, but it also looked a little boudoir, like a really fancy nightgown."

At the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, Lively showed up in a dress that looked like actual Cinderella cosplay, even though it was actually Vivienne Westwood Couture. That same year, she showed up in blue Atelier Versace and in maybe her most famous French look, ever, she opted for the same designer. While the slinky Versace looks weren't necessarily princess-like, they were definitely unforgettable. Other looks included a Chanel dress straight from the runway and a deep burgundy Gucci gown.

Fanning told WWD that she's not focusing on channeling any specific looks for her time at the fest, but she is hoping to champion certain designers: female ones.

"Supporting women designers is also important for me, especially this year at this festival, so watch out for that," she said.

Fanning's second appearance on the storied carpet had her done up in head-to-toe floral and delicate double braids. The dress definitely had princess vibes and came from a label known for making some of the most extravagant dresses: Maison Valentino. During a press event before showtime, she wore an outfit by Dior, which featured a sheer ivory blouse and black skirt.

It's still early in the game for Fanning's fashion. With so many days left, there's no telling what sort of enchanting creations she'll debut. As for Lively, here's hoping she's having fun taking princess inspo in a whole different direction.