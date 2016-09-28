Elle Fanning Rocks a $121 ASOS Jumpsuit at a Dinner in L.A.
Are you loving Elle Fanning in this chic blue jumpsuit as much as we are? Better scoop it quick. The flirty and fashionable ensemble is availble now at ASOS ($121; asos.com) and we have a feeling it will be sold out soon, thanks to the young actress looking so adorable in the get-up at a dinner for the brand and unveiling of the 2016 Holiday Collections.
Fanning arrived at last night's ASOS soirée in Beverly Hills wearing the blue culotte number with pleated sleeves and a V-neckline, which she paired with black embellished heels, natural eye makeup, and a bold, bright red lip. The star wore her blonde hair down, sporting a French-braided headband for added texture.
Since graduating from high school this past May, Fanning has been spotted just being a normal teen while out and about with friends in Los Angeles. She's set to star in several movies coming out in 2017, including the much anticipated Live by Night co-starring Ben Affleck, Scott Eastwood, and Zoe Saldana.
We're excited to see the glamorous Fanning hit up the red carpets as her movies begin premiering. Designers love to dress the blonde beauty for her movie premieres and other appearances, and she never fails to look stunning for the cameras.