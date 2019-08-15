People Are Obsessed With This Video of Elizabeth Warren Running
It’s the most versatile meme of 2019.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren is getting literal with this whole "running for president" thing.
During a town hall in New Hampshire, CNN political correspondent MJ Lee captured a video of the 70-year-old presidential hopeful running through a field in New Hampshire as the crowd cheered all around her.
The video of the Senator freely charging through the grass began going viral after Lee tweeted it, and obviously inspired a crop of delightful memes — a wide variety of them, we might add.
Who knew such a simple video could spark so much creativity?