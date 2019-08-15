People Are Obsessed With This Video of Elizabeth Warren Running 

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is getting literal with this whole "running for president" thing.

During a town hall in New Hampshire, CNN political correspondent MJ Lee captured a video of the 70-year-old presidential hopeful running through a field in New Hampshire as the crowd cheered all around her.

Elizabeth Warren running in Franconia, NH pic.twitter.com/HSRci798p2 — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) August 14, 2019

The video of the Senator freely charging through the grass began going viral after Lee tweeted it, and obviously inspired a crop of delightful memes — a wide variety of them, we might add.

my mom dropping me off on my first day of kindergarten pic.twitter.com/Nw9IFkUwJE — crazy broke asian (@tribranchvo) August 15, 2019

Me coming back to the party after blacking out and disappearing for 3 hours pic.twitter.com/Xipl030x99 — Ashley Alese Edwards (@AshleyAlese) August 14, 2019

me running into the mountains never to be seen again after accidentally texting a screenshot of a text convo to the person I’m talking shit about pic.twitter.com/iUhz9N4Anf — Robbie Couch (@robbie_couch) August 14, 2019

My friends celebrating after I finally get over a guy pic.twitter.com/5yrOFqFY5o — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 14, 2019

Me: Elizabeth come over

Elizabeth Warren: I cant I’m busy running for president

Me: I have crippling student loan debt, we’re about to fall into a recession and global warming is wrecking the environment

Elizabeth Warren: pic.twitter.com/sTkpQPGAZP — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) August 14, 2019

“You can’t keep running from your problems.”

Me:

pic.twitter.com/x9JzJDzco9 — Garrett Ross Burgess (@garrettburgess) August 14, 2019

Who knew such a simple video could spark so much creativity?