Elizabeth Taylor's Transformation

Elizabeth Taylor lived a big life. "'The more the better' has always been my motto," she once said. Indeed with two Best Actress Oscars, eight marriages, 12 bestselling fragrances, and countless carats of gemstones, she was a one-woman epic, dressed for the part with towering sculptures of ebony hair and artfully blended sweeps of jewel-toned shadow. Her career kicked off as a child, and here a 10-year-old Taylor lit up the screen in her first film, There's One Born Every Minute, in 1942. Check out Elizabeth Taylor's complete transformation here.