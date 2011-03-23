Elizabeth Taylor's Top 10 On-Screen Looks

Everett Collection
Elizabeth Taylor appeared in over 50 films in her seven-decade career, and InStyle compiled some of the legend's most memorable on-screen looks. From the perfect white cocktail dress she wore in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof to the elaborate headpieces Karl Lagerfeld designed for her role in Boom! to one of the sexiest swimsuits on the big screen for her role in Suddenly Last Summer (shown), check out Taylor's top ten on-screen looks in the gallery, handpicked by InStyle's fashion director Hal Rubenstein, who knew Elizabeth Taylor personally. Click here to see the list.
MORE: • See Taylor's Transformation• Elizabeth Taylor's Most Memorable Moments