Elizabeth Taylor's Jewelry Auction: More Details!

Elizabeth Taylor’s dazzling jewelry collection is almost on the auction block! New York auction house Christies just announced a date: Beginning December 13th, it will put a total of 269 jewels up for bid, estimated to be worth more than $30 million. Among the sparklers are Taylor's 33.19-carat Asscher-cut Krupp Diamond, her 16th-century La Peregrina pearl, and the Bulgari emerald and diamond necklace gifted by Richard Burton (shown). The auction will take place over five days in December.

