Elizabeth Olsen's Sister-Influenced Style

Elizabeth Olsen was one of the most buzzed-about rising actresses at the Sundance Film Festival last week. Not only did her two films Martha Marcy May Marlene and The Silent House receive good reviews, she's also a style star in the making, thanks largely to her older twin sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley. "I get their opinion when it comes to clothes," the 21-year-old actress told us, wearing a sample jacket and leather leggings by her sisters' label The Row paired with a Marni top (pictured). "Seriously, I wear [my snow boots] when I’m walking just from the subway, and I’ll go see them and they’ll say 'What boots are you wearing? Maybe we need to get you some different boots.' And then when you see them, they’re out in the snow in some 7-inch platforms." Click through the gallery to see more photos of Elizabeth Olsen's style.

