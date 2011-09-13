Elizabeth Olsen's New Blond 'Do!

Do blonds really have more fun? Elizabeth Olsen is about to find out! "I'm not working on a movie right now because I'm back in school and I've never been blond, so I just went for it," the Martha Marcy May Marlene star told InStyle.com about her sunny new hue at the Toronto Film Festival. "I love it so much, I want to keep going lighter. My co-star, Sarah Paulson told me that's called 'blonderexia.'" If she does decide to go the platinum route, Olsen knows her hair is in good hands. "My colorist is Lori Goddard-Clark," the actress said. "I trust her, she's amazing." See who else dyed their hair this year in the gallery!

