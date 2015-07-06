Elizabeth Olsen Teaches Us How to Handle a Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Pro 

Now that's how you handle a wardrobe malfunction with grace.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, Elizabeth Olsen suffered a Marilyn Monroe moment thanks to a big gust of wind. As she arrived at the launch party for Miu Miu's fragrance in Paris, the 26-year-old actress stopped to pose for pictures when the elements took over, causing the skirt of her dress to fly up. Luckily, the wind only revealed a sliver of what appears to be nude underwear. Phew!

AKM-GSI

While this was clearly a slightly embarrassing moment, Olsen took it in stride. The Avengers: Age of Ultron star quickly pushed her skirt down, laughed off the mishap, and smiled big for the cameras like a pro.

AKM-GSI

The next time we find ourselves in a similar situation, we're taking a cue from Olsen.

