Elizabeth Olsen Teaches Us How to Handle a Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Pro 

Pierre Suu/GC Images
Jennifer Davis
Jul 06, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Now that's how you handle a wardrobe malfunction with grace.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, Elizabeth Olsen suffered a Marilyn Monroe moment thanks to a big gust of wind. As she arrived at the launch party for Miu Miu's fragrance in Paris, the 26-year-old actress stopped to pose for pictures when the elements took over, causing the skirt of her dress to fly up. Luckily, the wind only revealed a sliver of what appears to be nude underwear. Phew! 

AKM-GSI

While this was clearly a slightly embarrassing moment, Olsen took it in stride. The Avengers: Age of Ultron star quickly pushed her skirt down, laughed off the mishap, and smiled big for the cameras like a pro.

AKM-GSI

The next time we find ourselves in a similar situation, we're taking a cue from Olsen.

PHOTOS: See Elizabeth Olsen's Style Transformation

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!