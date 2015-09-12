Elizabeth Olsen Reveals the Reason Behind Her Newly Minted Monogram Obsession Inside Our TIFF Portrait Studio 

The 2015 Toronto International Film Festival is in full effect, and Team InStyle is bringing you all the action straight from the fest! We teamed up with our sister publications People and Entertainment Weekly to build a pop-up portrait studio in the heart of downtown Toronto, where we’re interviewing and photographing all the biggest stars of the fest. Saturday morning, Elizabeth Olsen stopped by to chat about her role as Audrey Mae Williams in I Saw The Light, the story of the legendary country western singer Hank Williams.

Olsen plays the wife of Williams (played by Tom Hiddleston) in the film, and says the costumes were pretty entertaining to wear. "There were things we couldn't fully do in the film, because it would be strange to people, but we had everything monogrammed [for the costumes]," she said inside our portrait studio. "Every old photo of hers there is a big ‘A’ on everything, everything is embroidered [laughs]. And all of her country boots say 'Audrey.'

When I was talking about this with a friend of mine whose mothers from Texas, they’re huge Hank Williams fans, and my friend’s mother was like, ‘please tell me you’re getting to wear Audrey boots.’ And I was like, ‘what does that mean, Audrey boots!' And then I started paying closer attention to all of the photos of her, so we ended up making Audrey boots for the scene where they’re in all white. And that must mean something about someone’s character in a way, to have everything monogrammed." Regardless, we can't wait to more of the star in her new role, monograms or not.

