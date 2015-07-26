Elizabeth Olsen Shares the 6 Beauty Products She Can't Live Without

Don't let the lush lashes and full brows fool you. When it comes to beauty, Elizabeth Olsen may just be as low-key as it gets. We sat down with the star for InStyle's August issue, available on newsstands and digital download now, where we discovered the six beauty products she can't get enough of. Pick up the issue for our full Q&A, and keep scrolling to shop her beauty must-haves.
Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado
"I've used this cream consistently since I was 16. I put it on when I haven't had any sleep, and after 30 minutes I look a lot better ($47; kiehls.com)."
Dior Diorshow Iconic
"I love this mascara, especially when I'm filming, because the formula doesn't budge if I have to cry. And the brush separates lashes really well ($29; sephora.com)."
Elizabeth and James Nirvana Black and White Rollerballs
"I don't wear a lot of fragrance—it gives me a headache—but these scents are amazing. I like to use the rollerballs because they're not as potent ($25 each; sephora.com)."
Chanel Vitalumiere Aqua Ultra-Light Skin Perfecting Sunscreen Makeup SPF 15
"This foundation looks like skin. It's so thin and light, no one ever knows I'm wearing any coverage ($47; nordstrom.com)."
Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
"My biggest hair inspiration is Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns. Her hair is kind of frizzy, and this spray gives me that texture."
Dermalogica Active Moist
"A lot of moisturizers are too greasy under makeup, but this one absorbs right into your skin and gives it a nice glow ($41; dermalogica.com)."
For more, pick up the August issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.