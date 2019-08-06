Elizabeth Olsen Just Debuted Her Emerald Engagement Ring

It's loud and clear now. Elizabeth Olsen flashed her emerald engagement ring today, making for a photo op of epic proportions. According to People, the showstopping ring made its debut alongside Olsen's usual low-key style while the actor was out making a grocery run.

The magazine adds that the ring is a "square-cut gem surrounded by a halo of diamonds and set on a thin band." The first snapshots of the ring didn't come via a carefully staged photoshoot or a filtered social media post. Instead of soft hazy lighting and big smiles, Olsen was snapped wearing gym shorts, a loose white top, and a sun visor. People notes that her fiancé, indie rocker Robbie Arnett, was dressed in a similar get-up, proving the theory that couples morph into each other after they've been dating.

Olsen is the latest celeb to eschew the usual diamond solitaire. Her emerald is a quirky pick that stands out from the usual sparklers. Her Avengers costar Scarlett Johansson has a similar affinity for the unique: People reports that her ring is "pear-shaped brown diamond."

Outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, other stars have been embracing whimsical designs, too. Katy Perry's engagement ring is a pink ruby surrounded by diamonds in a floral design. And Olsen's sister, Mary-Kate, also went the quirky route with a vintage Cartier ring that features diamonds and blue sapphires.

Elizabeth's engagement comes three years of dating. She and Arnett met back in 2017. Their first public outing as a couple was during an Emmys party and Olsen has been hush-hush about her relationship (and most of the other details of her personal life) ever since. She was previously engaged to Narcos star Boyd Holbrook.