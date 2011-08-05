Elizabeth Olsen Clears Up Sex and the City Prequel Rumors

Rumors of a Sex and the City prequel movie are running rampant on gossip sites, with talk that Elizabeth Olsen is up for the role of Carrie, with Blake Lively as Samantha and Selena Gomez as Charlotte (Emma Roberts was said to be playing Miranda, but she cleared up those rumors). We caught up with Olsen at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Installation Luncheon for the inside scoop. “I'm like the biggest fan of Sex and the City, and that's why I would never do that!” she told InStyle.com. So, who would you pick to be the younger version of the fab four? Let us know your casting thoughts in the comments!

MORE:• Emma Roberts On the Sex and the City Prequel• Elizabeth Olsen's Sundance Debut

— Reporting by Lindzi Scharf