Elizabeth Olsen's Daring Dress at the Captain America: Civil War Premiere Made Chris Evans Stop and Stare

Elizabeth Olsen always turns heads on the red carpet, and last night was no exception. The actress wowed at the European premiere of Captain America: Civil War in a sexy Alexander McQueen gown that featured a revealing key-hole opening. While the dress was otherwise conservative, it caused quite the stir and we totally get why.

The gown effortlessly hugged her curves and showed off some serious cleavage thanks to a navel-grazing neckline and strategically placed ruching. Adding to the sex appeal, the actress wore a long necklace that hung just between her breasts. In fact, Olsen looked so incredible that even co-star Chris Evans couldn't help but stop and stare. Hey, no judgment.

Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

Olsen finished off the glamorous look by styling her blonde hair into loose waves. Other than a bold red lip, she kept her makeup minimal, keeping the focus on the daring dress.

Catch Olsen and Evans kicking butt on screen when Captain: America: Civil War hits theaters May 6.