Elizabeth Olsen Is Stepping into Spring with Fresh Bangs

The sudden urge to switch up your hair when the seasons change is inescapable — even for Elizabeth Olsen. This spring, she's answered the simple, yet life-altering hair question: she said yes to getting bangs.

Part of Olsen's prep for the Avengers: Endgame premiere included getting a fresh set of bangs. Before walking the red carpet, the star's hairstylist Mark Townsend (who is also sisters Mary Kate and Ashley's go-to hair guy) gave Olsen piece-y, wispy bangs with tapered sides. From the looks of it, he also added a few shorter face-framing layers to add shape and softness to Olsen's long length.

Townsend styled Olsen's hair sleek and straight with a bit of volume at the crown. Combined with the new bangs and soft, subtle makeup, her entire look is giving us '60s Jane Birkin vibes.

This isn't Olsen's first rodeo with bangs. The actress has been wearing curtain bangs, another trendy style, for months. Since curtain bangs are longer and parted down the center, they're easier to conceal on days when you don't feel like dealing with your bangs. Since they aren't full and blunt, these bangs won't make your forehead extra sweaty in the summer, and they can easily be pinned-back if you decide to grow them out.

If you've been asking yourself whether you should get bangs, Olsen's new look just might convince you to say yes to the style this spring.